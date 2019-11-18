Man accused of grooming 15-year-old for sexual contact

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WAVE) – A man is accused of grooming a 15-year-old for sexual contact.
According to an arrest slip, Charles Beams, 42, would send the victim inappropriate messages, treat her special, buy her personal items and spend evening snuggling on the couch with her.
Police said Beams would also kiss the victim on the neck and lips and had touched her over her clothing while he had an erection.
Officers said Beams was in a relationship with the victim’s legal custodian and that he spent several hours and evenings at the victim’s home.
Beams was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with sexual abuse and distribution of obscene matter to minors.
