McConnell discusses impeachment, gubernatorial race

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Senator Mitch McConnell was in Louisville Monday to receive the Distinguished Rural Kentuckian award from the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives.
The award is the highest honor given by the association.
It was hard to avoid politics during the annual Kentucky Electric Cooperatives' annual meeting. Less than a week after Governor Matt Bevin conceded, McConnell said he has talked to Governor-elect Andy Beshear.
“I called Governor-elect Beshear after Governor Bevin conceded and congratulated him and indicated we needed together. I plan on going over a visiting him sometime before the end of the year and talk about some of the issues that we work on with state government,” McConnell said.
McConnell also spoke about the Presidential impeachment inquiry proceedings in D.C.
McConnell said the United States, Mexico trade agreement is being pushed aside and other decisions are being ignored in the midst of attempts to remove the president from his position.
“Nothing is happening because House Democrats are seized with Trump derangement syndrome, are consumed with the argument with the president,” McConnell said.
McConnell also said he feels America’s biggest problem right now is civility, but he said he has hope in the country’s future.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.