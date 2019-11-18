Nwora, Enoch Lead Cards to Fourth Straight Win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - #4 University of Louisville got 17 points from Jordan Nwora and 15 points from Steven Enoch chipped in 15 as the Cards blew out UNC Charlotte 87-58 at the KFC Yum! Center.
Steven Enoch was a monster inside for the Cards, making hook shots and dunks on his way to 7-9 shooting. He also had two crowd pleasing assist, including one on a fast break where he led the break and dropped a dime to Dwayne Sutton for the layup. Cards led 43-19 at the half.
Darius Perry had a good game on the offensive end scoring 11 points and dishing out seven assists. Freshman crowd favorite, Aidan Igiehon was finally able to give Cards fans what they wanted to see, a monster slam to finish off the win.
U of L is 4-0 on the season. They’re back in action on Wednesday night hosting USC Upstate.
