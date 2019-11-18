Police: More victims secretly recorded at tanning salon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Additional charges have been filed against a man accused of secretly recording videos at a Louisville tanning salon.
Phillip Gaynor, 33, was taken into custody on Nov. 14 after police found videos of a victim on his phone.
The victim told police she saw Gaynor recording her while she was getting dressed at the Sun Tan City on Mud Lane.
Since then, a search warrant revealed three additional victims.
Police are continuing to investigate the case and are looking to make contact with any additional victims.
Gaynor is currently facing four counts of voyeurism.
LG&E spokesperson Natasha Collins confirmed Gaynor is an employee with LG&E. She said the company is cooperating with the police investigation and will be conducting an internal review as well.
