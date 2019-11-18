Report: KSP trooper shoots bullet into neighbor’s apartment

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bullet fired into an apartment on Fredrick Lane came from the state trooper living upstairs, police said.
Oldham County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an apartment in the 1000 block of Fredrick Lane in the Oldham Oaks complex around Saturday evening.
According to the police report, the 911 caller reported the shot was fired into the ceiling of his apartment just feet from where his daughter was sitting. No one was injured.
When deputies arrived, they spoke with the victim’s upstairs neighbors: Trooper Landon Terry and Trooper Dustin Gross. Both stated they were in the field-training phase of their training with KSP.
According to the report, Terry told the deputies the shot was not intentional. Terry said he and Gross thought the rifle was empty, someone pulled the trigger, and the rifle went off because there was a round in the chamber.
He also stated they were just moving into the apartment.
The report goes on to say Terry and Gross told deputies they had not contacted their supervisor. When the deputy told them they should get out in front of it and let their supervisor know what happened, their response was “we are getting ready to go out.”
The deputy wrote in the report that neither of them acted like they were going to contact their supervisor.
The report stated the deputy contacted the on-duty supervisor of KSP Post 5, who told the deputy their department would handle the investigation.
KSP Post 5 has not yet responded to WAVE 3 News’ request for comment.
