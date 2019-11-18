Sheriff: NKY 13-year-old arrested after school shooting threat reported

A 13-year-old has been arrested in connection to a reported school shooting threat made targeting Jones Middle School students and teachers, Boone County deputies say. (Source: Couch, Erin)
By Erin Couch and Lauren Artino | November 17, 2019

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - A 13-year-old was arrested Saturday night in connection to a school shooting threat that was reportedly targeting a Florence middle school, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

A Jones Middle School student was taken into custody after the sheriff’s office said he reportedly told another student he was going to “shoot up the school with guns," targeting teachers and other students.

Deputies said they received a full confession from the suspect.

The sheriff’s office said the student is charged with terroristic threatening, a felony.

District officials with Boone County Schools sent this statement to FOX19 NOW:

“We are cooperating with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department as they investigate this incident. Administrators have notified the R.A. Jones community to make they are aware of the incident. Due to it being an open investigation and with it involving a minor, we cannot give any further comment.”
The suspect has been lodged in the Campbell County Juvenile Detention Center, per a judge’s order.

