SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Edition

TODAY/TUESDAY: Multiple weak areas of light rain will pass through from the northeast. There will be enough dry time mixed in...perhaps even some sun breaks. Tuesday looks to feature one early and again later in the day. The morning one will need to be watched across southern Indiana for any freezing drizzle to get mixed in. Right now, that risk looks low but it is still early in the forecast. The late afternoon one will have a bit more colder air aloft but warmer at the ground. That means snowflakes could mix in with the rain before ending. Overall, no major wintry issues expected. We will continue to monitor it.