SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Edition

Here is how the setup is looking today
TODAY/TUESDAY: Multiple weak areas of light rain will pass through from the northeast. There will be enough dry time mixed in...perhaps even some sun breaks. Tuesday looks to feature one early and again later in the day. The morning one will need to be watched across southern Indiana for any freezing drizzle to get mixed in. Right now, that risk looks low but it is still early in the forecast. The late afternoon one will have a bit more colder air aloft but warmer at the ground. That means snowflakes could mix in with the rain before ending. Overall, no major wintry issues expected. We will continue to monitor it.
WEDNESDAY into EARLY THURSDAY: Our driest period this week!
THURSDAY AFTERNOON: We do warm up as the wind gusts ramp up. But this also means rain. Periods of rain later in the day into Thursday night are expected.
FRIDAY/SATURDAY: Chilly rain showers may linger Friday. Another system may tag along into early Saturday with the risk for either more rain or a rain/snow mix. We’ll watch that system carefully. It looks fairly fast in speed so the weather should dry out and calm down for the rest of the weekend.
The video explains the setup above!
