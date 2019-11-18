TURKEYSTOCK 2019: Helping feed West Louisville families this Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TURKEYSTOCK is back to help needy families in West Louisville this Thanksgiving.
The annual event is put on by Eventris and benefits the Kentucky Harvest organization.
This year is the sixth TURKEYSTOCK and will be held Thursday, Nov. 21 from noon to 8 p.m. at Brownies the Shed on Linn Station Road in Plainview. Donors can drop off frozen turkeys and canned goods there.
According to a press release from Eventris, last year, more than 1,500 turkeys and 3,000 canned items were donated at TURKEYSTOCK. This year, the organizers are hoping for 2,000 turkeys.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.