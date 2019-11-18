UofL Baseball coach Dan McDonnell speaks out about dangers of vaping

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville men’s baseball coach Dan McDonnell has partnered with nonprofit organization Operation Parent to present a message speaking out about the dangers of vaping.
In the video, McDonnell speaks out to parents educating them about vaping and the various dangers that it can cause. The video also gives parents advice on how to talk to their children about vaping and its harmful affects.
“As parents, it’s our duty to be coached up about how we need to talk to our kids about it," McDonnell says in the video.
Operation Parent is a national nonprofit organization that helps aid parents with trustworthy, educational information on tough issues and topics that coaches parents raising teens and young adults. The group has also worked with other familiar local faces such as Chef Edward Lee on healthy eating and Heather French Henry on cyber bullying.
The CDC has so far reported 33 deaths due to vaping over 24 states.
