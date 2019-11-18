UofL women move up to #8 in AP poll, UK is #13

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The UofL women moved up a spot to #8 in this weeks Associated Press top 25.
The Cards, who are 3-0, are back in action on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center hosting UT-Chattanooga (1-3).
UK (4-0) remains at #13 in this weeks poll. The Cats host the Cards on Sunday, December 15.
Here is the top 25:
1. Oregon (27) 3-0 723 1
2. Baylor (2) 3-0 697 2
3. Stanford 4-0 654 3
4. UConn 3-0 606 4
5. South Carolina 4-0 601 6
6. Texas A&M 3-0 576 5
7. Oregon St. 4-0 573 7
8. Louisville 3-0 506 9
9. Maryland 3-1 502 8
10. Mississippi St. 3-0 467 10
11. UCLA 3-0 427 11
12. Florida St. 4-0 393 12
13. Kentucky 4-0 375 13
14. NC State 3-0 373 14
15. Michigan St. 3-0 318 16
16. Miami 3-0 286 17
17. Syracuse 3-0 185 20
18. Indiana 3-0 176 21
19. DePaul 2-1 155 18
20. Arkansas 4-0 151 23
21. Michigan 4-0 120 24
22. South Florida 4-0 107 25
23. Gonzaga 2-1 74 -
23. Tennessee 4-0 74 -
25. West Virginia 3-0 68 -
Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 62, Arizona 53, Arizona St. 46, South Dakota 26, Missouri St. 24, Minnesota 13, Drake 6, Texas 5, Rutgers 2, Northwestern 1.
