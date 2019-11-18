UofL women move up to #8 in AP poll, UK is #13

University of Louisville women's head basketball coach Jeff Walz during Media Day 2019
By Kent Taylor | November 18, 2019 at 3:41 PM EST - Updated November 18 at 3:41 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The UofL women moved up a spot to #8 in this weeks Associated Press top 25.

The Cards, who are 3-0, are back in action on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center hosting UT-Chattanooga (1-3).

UK (4-0) remains at #13 in this weeks poll. The Cats host the Cards on Sunday, December 15.

Here is the top 25:

1. Oregon (27) 3-0 723 1

2. Baylor (2) 3-0 697 2

3. Stanford 4-0 654 3

4. UConn 3-0 606 4

5. South Carolina 4-0 601 6

6. Texas A&M 3-0 576 5

7. Oregon St. 4-0 573 7

8. Louisville 3-0 506 9

9. Maryland 3-1 502 8

10. Mississippi St. 3-0 467 10

11. UCLA 3-0 427 11

12. Florida St. 4-0 393 12

13. Kentucky 4-0 375 13

14. NC State 3-0 373 14

15. Michigan St. 3-0 318 16

16. Miami 3-0 286 17

17. Syracuse 3-0 185 20

18. Indiana 3-0 176 21

19. DePaul 2-1 155 18

20. Arkansas 4-0 151 23

21. Michigan 4-0 120 24

22. South Florida 4-0 107 25

23. Gonzaga 2-1 74 -

23. Tennessee 4-0 74 -

25. West Virginia 3-0 68 -

Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 62, Arizona 53, Arizona St. 46, South Dakota 26, Missouri St. 24, Minnesota 13, Drake 6, Texas 5, Rutgers 2, Northwestern 1.

