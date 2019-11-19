‘America’s Got Talent’ holding auditions in Louisville Tuesday

“I continue to be amazed each and every season at the enormous amount of unbelievable and truly unique talent that’s uncovered on the AGT stage,” AGT executive producer Sam Donnelly said. “AGT is the nation’s preeminent source for discovering talent. The show has changed an insurmountable number of lives and has built flourishing careers for artists across a vast array of talents. We welcome anyone out there with an undeniable ability to entertain to audition for the show.”