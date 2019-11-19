Archbishop Joseph Kurtz sends message updating condition post surgery

I continue to follow the pastoral work and service to others taking place in our parishes, schools, and agencies, and I am grateful to my brother priests and deacons, as well as our lay ecclesial ministers. In the last three weeks before my surgery, I had the privilege to return to the Archdiocese and join many of our priests for a Day of Reflection, which included an opportunity for me to speak to the priests and to receive the Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick in the presence of brother priests and archdiocesan staff. I thank Father Kenny Kamber for anointing me. Later in the week, I was privileged to take part in a number of wonderful pastoral events. I joined hundreds of Catholic school teachers who were honored for years of service at a special luncheon, confirmed the youth of Saint Patrick Parish, took part in the 34th African-American Day of Reflection celebrating African American Catholic History Month, and was the main celebrant at the funeral Mass of one of our fine clergy, Deacon Larry Biven.