Drivers and their cars getting clobbered in deer collisions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Deer season means an increased danger for local drivers, and right now auto body shops are staying busy. Police have recently responded to several crashes involving deer.
“I was woken up by the EMTs putting me on a backboard,” driver Katie Lewis told WAVE 3 News.
A drive home from Sunday church service suddenly turned into a trip to University of Louisville hospital for Lewis.
“I have a broken nose and broken ribs,” she told us.
The Louisville mom told us she feels lucky to still be here to tell us her story.
“I was knocked out,” she explained.
Lewis was on Arnoldtown Road near Waverly Park around noon November 17, when a deer struck the car in front of Lewis’s 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan.
She said of the big deer, “It flew up in the air and came down on the top of the windshield and the roof of the car and my car cut the deer in half!”
The buck crashed into Katie’s face and head, broke her seat back and flew to the back of the van. As she was unconscious, her son called for help.
Scott Vantassell’s story is not as dramatic, but he says it was still scary. The air compressor technician was on State Road 135 between Brandenburg and Corydon over a week ago when he told us what he suddenly saw.
“It was an eight point buck, 185 pounds.” Vantassell said.
That’s what jumped into Vantassell’s work truck at 6:00 in the morning. He remembers seeing its face in his headlight.
“Then the front end of my car blew up,” he said.
Vantassell said the buck came out of nowhere.
He remembered, “The hood flipped over on the windshield.”
His truck is currently at Senn’s Collion Center in Louisville. Manager Herman Senn told us about many drivers who happen to hit deer.
“They say it happens so quick, they didn’t have time to react.” Senn said.
Senn showed us several vehicles involved in deer crashes they’re working on. “The impact was so strong you can see where it bent the reinforcement there‚” he said showing us another van that was damaged, “that’s how much damage a deer can do.”
The damage to your wallet can be serious depending on your insurance. One of the vehicles on property caused by a deer wreck was totaled.
He pointed to a third one, “It just depends on how bad it is, I’m going to guess this is five to six-thousand dollar damage to this vehicle here.”
Senn told us while they normally see deer collisions between October and January, this year it started a lot earlier. They remind drivers hitting a deer head on is better than trying to swerve away from it.
