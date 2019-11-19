FORECAST: Another gloomy day with spotty showers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds continue to blanket skies across the region this morning and will hold on throughout the day.
Spotty showers and drizzle linger to start the day before more showers roll into the region during late morning and afternoon.
Temperatures will warm into the upper 40s in most locations this afternoon; a few spots may jump into the low 50s. Some clouds clear overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s.
The partially clearing skies may lead to patchy fog on Wednesday morning. High pressure settles over the region tomorrow, keeping Wednesday dry and inviting some sunshine into the forecast. Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the 50s. Thursday will be windy and warm with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s ahead of a cold front that brings widespread rain for the second half of the day.
Showers remain in the forecast Friday and Saturday before drier conditions return to end the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.