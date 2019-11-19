FORECAST: Messy afternoon commute with rain/fog

WEATHER HEADLINES
- OVERNIGHT/EARLY WEDNESDAY: Dense fog along/west of I-65 possible
- THURSDAY: Gusty winds up to 30 mph at times in the afternoon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a foggy and hazy start to this Tuesday, soon we will add rainy to the mix.
An area of light rain is diving south from Chicago and will arrive into southern Indiana and parts of central Kentucky this afternoon. Visibility is also expected to drop with low clouds and fog. Use caution as you plan for commute back home later today.
Drizzle and clouds will hold into the evening with some clearing expected near or west of I-65. Any clearing wouldn’t last long as dense fog would rapidly fill those locations back in with poor visibility.
Areas of fog and clouds will slow the warming down by a few hours on Wednesday but increase amounts of sunshine should push highs into the 50s by the afternoon.
It will turn windy and rainy again as we move into Thursday and Friday.
