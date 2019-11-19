FORECAST: Showers end tonight, nicer weather Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers will come to an end tonight, but the clouds will linger for most of the area. Fog will be possible toward morning, especially areas west of I-65 where some clearing will take place. Lows will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
We'll start Wednesday with clouds and some fog. Gradual sunshine breaks out form southwest to northeast through the day. Highs will vary with mid to upper 50s in southwest sections to upper 40s in northeast sections.
Clouds will increase Wednesday night in advance of our next storm system. Temperatures won't get as cool with lows in the low 40s. Wind will crank through the day as our next storm system approaches.
The day starts off dry with rain moving in during the afternoon and evening.
The rain will continue into the first part of Friday as the cold front moves through. Another system moves in Saturday morning bringing a chance for a rain/snow mix during the morning. We’ll keep a close eye on this through the week, so check back for updates.
