Former Jeffersonville officer pleads guilty to battery

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – A former Jeffersonville Police officer has pleaded guilty to battery and criminal mischief.
Rebecca Moses was arrested in Henryville in October 2018. She is accused of punching and threatening a woman who was dating her ex-girlfriend.
She has since resigned from Jeffersonville PD.
Our partners the News and Tribune report Moses intends to continue her career in law enforcement. Monday, she told the newspaper she will continue to be a police officer, but she’s not sure where.
