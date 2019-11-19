Gilda’s Club hosts concert for cancer patients in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A concert was held Monday night for those touched by cancer at Gilda’s Club in the Highlands.
The crowd tapped their toes to the sounds of the Black Dog String Band at the new clubhouse on Grinstead Drive.
The club opened over the summer and offers resources for those living with cancer, as well as their friends and families.
“We know that music can be its own kind of therapy,” Jonathon Raley, the development manager at Gilda’s Club, said. “It can allow folks to escape the cancer journey and be able to get away from the doctor's offices [and] from battles that they're going through.”
Those with Gilda’s Club say attendance has been up since moving to the new clubhouse in July.
