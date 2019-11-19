Illinois priest auditions for America’s Got Talent in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been 15 seasons since America’s Got Talent has come to Kentucky to find the best talent in the country.
On Tuesday, singers, dancers, comedians and every possible talent you can think of showed up to the Kentucky International Convention Center to audition for NBC’s hit reality program. The most intriguing part is that every single person has a story that brought them in front of the producers.
Father Jerome Kish said he has been a pastor for 12 years. At the auditions, he wore the cloak of a magician. He drove from Juliette, Illinois for a chance to win the million dollar America’s Got Talent prize. He is going to showcase a talent that has gotten him through painful life moments.
“I’ve been doing magic since I was a kid. I was in the hospital for a long time. My dad bought me some books and I’ve been practicing ever since,” Kish said.
If he wins, Pastor Kish said he’s going to use the million dollar prize to support the 140 kids at his school and help pay teacher’s bills.
The next stop for open calls is in New York City.
