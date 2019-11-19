JCPS students compete in food truck competition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some Louisville high schoolers competed in teams against each other in the finals of a culinary competition.
It was a competition between different JCPS schools to see who could come up with the best plan, and the best food, for a food truck business.
Students from Iroquois, Moore, and Western high schools showcased their plans to get their food trucks rolling, ,aking their pitches to a panel of judges that included JCPS Superintendent, Dr. Marty Pollio.
The food, the judges agreed, was exceptional across the board, but one school's culinary team and business plan stood out. The judges named Western High School the winner.
First to grab the trophy from the winning "Taco Bout It" truck was David Oliver, who was down with the competition from the very start.
"I was like, Oh, I'm all in," said Oliver, a Western High junior. "especially since my business teacher nominated me for being a representative for the business academy for this food truck. So that felt like an honor, and the hard work with my teammates, the food, Taco Bout It, I'm all for it.">
The winning team at Western also learned they will be collaborating with JCPS to work an actual food truck program for the district.
JCPS hopes to continue this food truck competition into further years.
