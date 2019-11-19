Kids can meet princesses and superheroes at the Jefferson Mall this holiday season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson Mall is opening its doors to some extra special guests this holiday season.
Every Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Children’s Play Area, kids have a chance to celebrate the holidays early with some of Santa’s favorite friends.
The events include princess parties where kids can make their own crowns, get their hair done and hang out with real princesses. There will also be superhero parties for kids looking for a little bit more adventure.
· Nov. 19 – Princess Party
· Nov. 26 – Ice Princess Party
· Dec. 3 – Superhero Party
· Dec. 10 – Princess Party
· Dec. 17 – Superhero Party
For the full schedule, more details and other upcoming events, visit ShopJefferson-Mall.com.
