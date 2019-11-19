KY Youth Advocates releases 2019 report on kids education, health and economics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Youth Advocates, a lobbyist working for kids and families across the state of Kentucky, has released their 2019 Kids Count data book on Tuesday, which highlights multiple data points involving education, health, and economics across 120 counties.
There are 17 factors total that the study gathers data for, including children in poverty and in low-income families, reading and math proficiency for students, and children with health insurance among others.
This year’s findings include positive points for the state. Food insecurity and juvenile incarceration rates have gone down and high school graduation has gone up from previous years.
Some of the negatives include a quarter of a million of kids in Kentucky still live in poverty and nearly half of children entering kindergarten are not ready to learn.
The full 2019 Kids Count data book can be found on the Kentucky Youth Advocates website.
