Lexington Legends, 40 other minor league teams could be scrapped

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) – A proposal by Major League Baseball would dissolve the Lexington Legends minor league team.
MLB plans to remove the affiliation of 42 minor league teams as part of an ongoing contract dispute between the major league and minor league baseball offices.
The team is an affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, but a loss of affiliation would put about 200 people in Lexington out of a job.
The news came as a big shock to Legends President Andy Shea.
“I am not even close to wrapping my head around that,” Shea said. “That's a different business model. So right now, again, we have total confidence that major league baseball and minor league baseball are going to do what's best for the player development as well as the fan development.”
Congress is planning to get involved by sending a letter to the Commissioner of Major League Baseball asking him to reconsider the proposal because of the negative economic repercussions.
That could happen as early as Tuesday.
