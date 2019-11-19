LMPD donates gun locks to Little Hands, Little Feet gun safety program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The effort to keep guns off the streets got a boost in Louisville Monday afternoon. The Louisville Metro Police Department donated dozens of new gun locks to Luther Brown’s Little Hands, Little Feet gun safety program.
The program is centered around keeping guns away from children and educating kids about what to do if they find one.
Brown started the program after his eight-year-old grandson died in an accidental shooting.
“This tool right here could save a child’s life,” Brown said. “Also, during domestic issues, if a gun is fully loaded and unlocked, people have a chance of utilizing that gun in a negative manner. Yet if you had it locked up, you have an opportunity to think.”
Over the past few years, Brown has given out about 3,000 free gun locks to families in the Louisville Metro area.
