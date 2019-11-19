Making Ends Meet: Louisville experts offer healthcare cost-cutting tools

Sheila Schuster, a consumer advocate with Kentucky Voices for Health, said if the cost of healthcare is important to someone, they may want to keep their eye on Frankfort in the coming months.​ Schuster said Governor-Elect Andy Beshear has claimed to want to pull back on a Medicaid waiver that was gaining momentum under the Bevin administration. She said that could affect about 100,000 Kentuckians who are already concerned about the cost of healthcare.