Proposed changes for JCPS magnet school admissions to be discussed in Tuesday webinar

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – Proposed changes to the Jefferson County Public Schools student assignment plan could affect where your child attends school.
Possible changes include new diversity targets for magnet programs and schools and a different lottery admissions process for magnet schools.
Tuesday, parents have a chance to ask questions about it during a live webinar. It starts at 6:30 p.m.
Watch the webinar live on the district’s YouTube channel.
