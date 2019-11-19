Proposed changes for JCPS magnet school admissions to be discussed in Tuesday webinar

Proposed changes to the Jefferson County Public Schools student assignment plan could affect where your child attends school. (Source: Pexels)
By Shellie Sylvestri | November 18, 2019 at 10:17 PM EST - Updated November 18 at 10:18 PM

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – Proposed changes to the Jefferson County Public Schools student assignment plan could affect where your child attends school.

Possible changes include new diversity targets for magnet programs and schools and a different lottery admissions process for magnet schools.

Tuesday, parents have a chance to ask questions about it during a live webinar. It starts at 6:30 p.m.

Watch the webinar live on the district’s YouTube channel.

