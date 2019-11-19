Salvation Army kicks off the holidays with ‘Rock the Red Kettle’ at 4th Street Live

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Christmas spirit will be flowing through 4th Street Live on Wednesday as The Salvation Army holds their annual ‘Rock the Red Kettle Event’ at noon.
‘Rock the Red Kettle’ highlights the official start of The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree and Red Kettle campaigns. This year, the event will also recognize all area companies and organizations who have accepted the Red Kettle challenge.
A musical performance will be held by Mary Kutter, a Nashville based singer and songwriter. Major Roy Williams, the Louisville Area Commander, and Keith Inman, CEO of Kosair Charities, will also unveil Kentuckiana’s Angel Tree and Red Kettle goals for the season.
The Red Kettle campaign will officially begin on November 29th and will run until December 24th. More than 4,600 families have registered for assistance this Christmas for over 9,500 children.
For more information on the Red Kettle or Angel Tree programs or how to volunteer, visit The Salvation Army Louisville’s website.
