SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Tuesday Edition

Warmer air is going to start to fight back into this early winter cold pattern. That is going to lead to more dynamic weather systems and could give many of us a break from the constant chilly air. At least for short period of time.
As far as any wintry potential from this changing pattern:
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING: Brief window for a quick “thumping” of wet snow. Amounts look minor and any accumulations would melt shortly after falling.
NOVEMBER 27th: Strong system that could allow for rain/thunder to end as brief snow. Typical “cat and mouse” race game.
NOVEMBER 30th: Another strong system that could have a bit more colder air to work with. Rain to snow setup.
The video will cover these systems in more detail.
