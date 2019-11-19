Thanksgiving Day buffets to be served at KY state parks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – Kentucky State Resort Parks are serving Thanksgiving Day buffets again this year.
Sixteen parks will hold the annual feasts for thousands of people on Nov. 28, 2019.
The parks will serve up holiday classics like sweet potatoes, country ham, roast beef, rolls, pies, and of course, turkey.
Appetizers include soups, cheeses, and salads.
The buffet price is $19.99 for adults, $9.99 for kids up to age 12, and free for kids younger than five.
The food will start being served at noon and closing times will be different from park to park.
Kenlake State Resort Park will not be providing the holiday meal.
Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park will have a smaller buffet at a lower rate.
For more information go to https://parks.ky.gov/thanksgiving/.
