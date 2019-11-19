TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures on I-64/I-65 for maintenance starting Tuesday night

Several lane closures are scheduled on Interstate 64 and Interstate 65 for maintenance work in Jefferson and Shelby County starting on Tuesday night, November 19. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt | November 19, 2019 at 4:34 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 4:42 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several lane closures are scheduled on Interstate 64 and Interstate 65 for maintenance work in Jefferson and Shelby County starting on Tuesday night, November 19.

On Tuesday, starting at 7:00 p.m., the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be performing roadside maintenance along the roadway between mile markers 0 and 3 of I-64 East. The right lane will be temporarily closed until midnight.

KYTC will also be patching potholes between mile markers 38 and 43 of I-64 East between 7:00 p.m. and midnight on Tuesday. The two left lanes between these points will be temporarily closed while maintenance work occurs.

Starting on Wednesday, November 20, several portions of I-65 will close of lanes for pavement marking. The KY 1747 Fern Valley Bridge will have alternating left and right lane closures on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Thursday, November 21, I-65 North at Exit 131-B (Fair & Expo Center) and I-65 South from mile marker 130.8 to 130.7 will have alternating left and right lane closures for pavement marking from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Motorists are asked to be mindful of traffic signs during scheduled roadside maintenance, and to slow down and watch for highway workers.

