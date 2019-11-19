TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures on I-64/I-65 for maintenance starting Tuesday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several lane closures are scheduled on Interstate 64 and Interstate 65 for maintenance work in Jefferson and Shelby County starting on Tuesday night, November 19.
On Tuesday, starting at 7:00 p.m., the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be performing roadside maintenance along the roadway between mile markers 0 and 3 of I-64 East. The right lane will be temporarily closed until midnight.
KYTC will also be patching potholes between mile markers 38 and 43 of I-64 East between 7:00 p.m. and midnight on Tuesday. The two left lanes between these points will be temporarily closed while maintenance work occurs.
Starting on Wednesday, November 20, several portions of I-65 will close of lanes for pavement marking. The KY 1747 Fern Valley Bridge will have alternating left and right lane closures on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
On Thursday, November 21, I-65 North at Exit 131-B (Fair & Expo Center) and I-65 South from mile marker 130.8 to 130.7 will have alternating left and right lane closures for pavement marking from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Motorists are asked to be mindful of traffic signs during scheduled roadside maintenance, and to slow down and watch for highway workers.
