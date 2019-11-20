Bonnafon gets his NFL shot in Carolina

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - He is the only quarterback in UofL history to pilot a Cards win over Notre Dame, and he did it in South Bend.
He was the starting quarterback in Lamar Jackson's first game as Card, and now, like Jackson, he's in the National Football League.
Reggie Bonnafon has his name on a locker in the Carolina Panthers facility. An undrafted free agent, he’s now second on the Panthers running back depth chart behind MVP candidate Christian McCaffrey.
“That just equals out to a lot of hard work, getting me to this point. I never doubted myself, just added motivation,” Bonnafon said.
A position change was not new for Reggie. He starred as a wide receiver at Trinity High School, and then moved to quarterback as a senior.
“The decal on our helmet, pride, loyalty, discipline and achievement, that’s something I try to live by everyday and just continue that hard work that was instilled me at a young age and the winning mindset, because that’s what we do,” he recalls about his time at Trinity.
Bonnafon finished up his UofL career playing wide receiver and running back, anything to get on the field. He earned a spot on the Panthers practice squad last season, and a spot on the 53 man roster this year.
The highlight so far was a 59 yard touchdown run in a seven point win over Jacksonville.
“My family was there, mom got to see it, brothers, there was a whole gang here, so they were excited and I was just excited to make them happy,” he said.
Reggie says losing his father as a freshman at UofL forced him to grow up fast. His dad, Wallace, would be proud of his kid.
“Go Cards, Go Shamrocks and I’m gonna keep making you guys proud for sure,” Reggie proclaimed.
So far this season he has 11 carries for 95 yards and four catches. The Panthers (5-5) visit New Orleans (8-2) on Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.