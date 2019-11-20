Coan not seeking re-election to District 8 council seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After serving one term as councilman for District 8, Brandon Coan says he will not run for a second four-year term.
In a newsletter sent by e-mail to his District 8 constituents, Coan said “I have worked hard, with a lot of help from others, to make Louisville and the Highlands a better place to live.” He also called his time in office “challenging, rewarding, sometimes frustrating and deeply meaningful personal experience.”
Coan told residents that he has “stuck to the plan” and kept the commitments that he campaigned on. Before his term concludes at the end of 2020, Coan said he plans to continue to fulfill the goals he set for the district.
