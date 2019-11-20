3 construction workers hurt in crash on Bluegrass Parkway

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WAVE) – Part of Bluegrass Parkway in Anderson County was closed because of a bad crash Tuesday at the 51 mile marker.
Kentucky State Police reported three construction workers were involved in the crash and were paving the road in the area before it happened.
All of them were taken to the hospital alive, but their conditions are not yet known.
Our sister station WKYT reports the scene was cleared and both lanes were reopened by 8:15 p.m.
