FORECAST: Areas of morning fog; some peeks of PM sunshine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday begins with areas of fog and cloudy skies. Some peeks of sunshine are possible heading into the afternoon.
Highs will depend on how quickly morning clouds clear. Highs in the mid-50s are expected by the afternoon. Clouds increase Wednesday night ahead of our next storm system.
Overnight clouds will limit lows to the upper 30s and low 40s.
Wind increases through the day on Thursday as our next front approaches. Rain chances ramp up through the late morning into the afternoon. Widespread rain is expected overnight Thursday into Friday morning as temperatures hover in the 50s.
