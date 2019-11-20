FORECAST: Dry this evening before rain returns Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- OVERNIGHT: Areas of fog possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will hold tough into Wednesday afternoon. Breaks are expected as the hours go by which will mean temperatures will vary from the 40s to 50s.
Clouds return later Wednesday night ahead of our next storm system. Overnight clouds will limit lows to the upper 30s and low 40s.
Thursday will feature a mostly cloudy and windy setup. It will be a warmer day with 60 or so for the high. Spotty showers develop in the afternoon.
It will be a windy Thursday evening as a cold front pushes through. A larger area of rain develops across Kentucky; much more on the spotty side for Indiana.
Thanksgiving week looks busy with a couple of strong storm systems that could impact travel across the country.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.