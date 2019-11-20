Fourth Street Live! rocks out for the Salvation Army’s holiday campaigns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - ‘Rock the Red Kettle’ kicked off the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle and Angel Tree campaigns at Fourth Street Live! on Wednesday.
The Salvation Army's kettle campaign raises money for Christmas and year-round efforts to provide food and shelter to anyone in need.
Major Roy Williams with the Salvation Army says the campaign means a lot to the families they help.
“Families who struggle to make ends meet, Christmas becomes a burden on them,” Williams said. “So, the Salvation Army is here to alleviate that burden. Our goal is to help those families have clothes for their children, toys for their children, and food to have a Christmas dinner together.”
The Red Kettle campaign will run until Christmas Eve.
More than 4,600 families have registered for assistance this Christmas for over 9,500 children.
People can also participate in the organization’s Angel Tree program to provide Christmas gifts for kids.
For more information or to learn how to volunteer, visit The Salvation Army Louisville’s website.
