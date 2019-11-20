‘Fuzz for the Foundation’ raising money for Louisville Metro Police Foundation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rebecca Grignon Reker still remembers that day in 2005.
“I will never forget that day,” Grignon Reker said. “On the way to the hospital, I asked the lieutenant, ‘How bad is it?’ And he said, ‘He’s been shot in the head and we think he’s dead.’”
Her husband Peter Grignon was shot and killed in the line of duty.
“You lose all the plans and all the dreams and all the hopes and all the future children, and you have to learn to go on and carry their legacy," Grignon Reker said.
That’s just what the Louisville did. A few months after her husband was killed, Grignon Reker says local business leaders created the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, which she now works for.
“I kind of view that as his legacy, as something he was instrumental in kicking off,” she said.
Fourteen years later, the foundation is going strong, much like Officer Matt Sanders’ goatee. Through the month of November, Sanders and other LMPD officers are growing out their peach fuzz for a good cause. They call it ‘Fuzz for the Foundation.’ It’s a social media campaign raising money for the Louisville Metro Police Foundation’s officer in distress fund.
“We know that we have each other," Sanders said. "If tragedy was to strike one of us, it strikes all of us.”
Dozens of officers have taken part, showing off their mustaches on Facebook and asking the community for donations to the fund. Sanders says it’s a way to get people involved while having fun on the job.
“We have a policy in place where we can’t grow facial hair," Sanders said. "So it’s an opportunity where the chief lets us bend the rules a little bit. We have some fun with it, and we’ll do it every year.”
For the past two years, the facial hair has become a yearly reminder to the department, and the foundation, that they have each other’s backs.
“They get up and put on their uniform every day not knowing if they’ll come back [home]," Grignon Reker said. "And to be able to come alongside them and bless them and let the community bless them through us is a joy.”
So far, the campaign has raised about $20,000.
If you’re looking to donate, click here and hit “Donate” on the top right-hand corner.
