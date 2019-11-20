Haven House shelter changes hands, becomes Catalyst Rescue Mission

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville’s only homeless shelter has changed hands and names.
Park Memorial United Methodist Church entered a three-year lease with Haven House Services, Inc., for the shelter on Friday. Once that lease was entered, the church changed the name to Catalyst Rescue Mission.
According to WAVE 3 News’ partners at the News and Tribune, Park Memorial pastor Jim Moon will serve as the organization’s executive director. The founder of Jeffersonville’s homeless outreach organization Jesus Cares at Exit Zero, Paul Stensrud, will handle the day-to-day operations.
The former executive director of the shelter, Barb Anderson, will stay on through Feb. 1 to help with the transition.
According to the News and Tribune, the church put a down payment of more than $20,000 in August to pay off a sewer bill Haven House owed the city.
Though the change of name and hands is now official, the sale of the property is still in the works.
