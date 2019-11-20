Improvements made to made community safer for senior citizens

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A push from community members and a $24,000 grant led to improvements that will change the way of life for nearly 100 older adults.
The speed bumps, stop signs and clear walkways along 16th Street between Garland Avenue and Prentice Street weren’t always there. People who live in the California Square senior living home wanted a change, spoke up and they got it.
Marie Clay moved to the California Square Apartments about six years ago because of its security. However, the steps outside the building did not provide the same comfort.
"When I first came, there was a lot of speeding from 15th Street to 18th Street,” Clay said.
Clay said the majority of the seniors in her California neighborhood need to walk to get their daily activities.
"It was a little rough with the walkers and wheelchairs,” she said.
Without speed bumps, stop signs or clear walkways, Clay said she didn’t feel safe moving around in her own community.
“At first it was 35 miles (per hour) and people were speeding doing 45 so we offered a complaint,” she said. “They reduced it from 35 to 25 and they didn’t observe that.”
Clay and her neighbors met with councilman David James and other local leaders and shared their complaints. Leaders took notes then about two months later Clay got her safe block back with four-way stop signs, speed bumps and defined walkways because of a Community Challenge grant from AARP.
"Action was put in place because they listened,” Clay said. “When I saw not the speed bumps only, then the stops signs they provided then I said ‘gosh they are listening.’”
”Whether they’re walking or using their mobility devices they can get to where they need to go to carry on their lives,” James said.
James said the city does plan on applying for the AARP grant again next year.
