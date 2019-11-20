Indiana teen with autism takes his shot at America’s Got Talent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jackson Snelling’s voice doesn’t sound like one of a teenager; the 17-year-old is already way beyond his years.
Snelling and his mother Dacia made the drive to Louisville from Austin, Indiana so he could pursue his dream and audition for America’s Got Talent on Tuesday.
“I mean, they’re here," Snelling said. "Might as well take my chance and get noticed, and make my dreams come true.”
So far, his dreams have been met with roadblocks. Snelling didn’t make the cut at American Idol and was denied his shot on The Voice.
But Snelling’s battle is with more than just a panel of judges.
“I have autism," Snelling said. "I struggled from that. My father passed away when I was younger. It’s just been me, and my mom and my brother, who’s on the other end of the spectrum. He’s extremely autistic.”
Still, Snelling was at the Kentucky International Convention Center confident that someone would recognize that talent.
“It’s not going to get any easier when you go in those doors, and it’s going to get way harder if you make it further down the show because people get better and better," Snelling said. "So you just got to be confident in your own skills, and be true to yourself.”
His mature mindset makes his mother proud.
“I’m just behind him 100%,” Dacia Snelling said.
With mom by his side, Snelling took the elevator to the basement to sing and share his story with the judges.
“I want to convey a message to people that have gone through what I’ve gone through that there’s hope," Snelling said, “and to never give up.”
