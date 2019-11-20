Jeffersontown mayor welcomes Sanders return as police chief

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The City of Jeffersontown is welcoming a new police chief, but it's not his first time in the position.
Rick Sanders will be transitioning from commissioner of the Kentucky State Police to his new role, one which he says public safety is his priority.
Sanders, who was introduced to the position by Mayor Bill Dieruf on Wednesday, was unanimously approved Tuesday night by the Jeffersontown City Council to return as their head law enforcement official.
Before becoming KSP commissioner in April 2016, Sanders was the Jeffersontown chief for nearly a decade. Sanders experience doesn’t stop there. To take the Jeffersontown top job in 2007, Sanders retired as an assistant director of U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, having spent more than 24 years at the federal level. His return to Jeffersontown comes with 40 years of police work under his belt.
"Since the bad guys have no idea where the cities start and where they end," said Dieruf, "I need somebody by my side that's got a vision that can be both county-wide or nationwide."
Sanders' priority is the safety of local residents and local businesses, and his policies aren't the only thing he'll be bringing with him from KSP.
"We're hiring today, one of the best troopers that Kentucky State Police has," said Sanders, "because people want to come to Jeffersontown to work, because they recognize the city council, the mayor in particular, put public safety first, and it makes it easy to attract those people."
Dieruf and Sanders say it could be just a few days until the transition is complete.
