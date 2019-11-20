KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders returns to lead the Jeffersontown Police Department

JEEFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders is making a return to Jeffersontown to once again lead as Jeffersontown Police Chief.
Sanders originally left the department back in 2016 after being appointed as KSP Commissioner by Governor Matt Bevin. With Bevin’s run as governor ending and Andy Beshear as the governor-elect, the new KSP Commissioner will be selected by Beshear.
Jeffersontown City Council approved Sanders’ return during their meeting on Tuesday night. The current Jeffersontown Police Chief, Sam Rodgers, will be retiring.
Sanders has 40 years of law enforcement experience, including nine as the police chief in Jeffersontown.
“The mayor and I have been talking about it for some time, and it’s just an honor for me to be able to come back,” Sanders said. “I’m excited about getting back to J-Town, it’s a community that I really love.”
Beshear’s selection for the new KSP Commissioner is expected to be made in the coming weeks.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.