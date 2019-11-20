Local parent supports teachers during Red for Ed action day

CHARLESTOWN, IN (WAVE) – Charlestown Middle School was empty Tuesday as much of Indiana called off to allow teachers to rally in Indianapolis.
The day off wasn’t a problem for Charlestown mom, Jill Hetz.
“Honestly, I haven't spoken to anyone that was bothered by the day off,” Hetz said. “I'm sure for smaller children, it's a little inconvenient but we all deserve a raise. The schools here are great, and the teachers are well-liked and hardworking.”
Marching on the statehouse Tuesday, teachers demanded a hold harmless for schools from the ILEARN test, an end to externship requirements and an increase to pay.
Seeing how hard the teachers in Charlestown work to educate her 8th and 10th-grade children, Hetz said she’s hopeful that teachers can get a raise. Seeing the red sea of teachers fill Indianapolis hit close to home for her as well because her sister Traci took part in the march.
“With my sister being an educator and nationally recognized and not getting a raise in six years, it's very frustrating," she said.
Hetz is hopeful Tuesday’s day off will bring change. If teachers continue to call for action, Hetz said she and her family would stand by them through another Red for Ed Day.
"They definitely need our support,” she said. “I mean, they’re helping raise our children and our future.”
