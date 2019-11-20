‘No-Shave November': Fighting mental illness and suicides

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The men of WAVE 3 News Sunrise, Brian Shlonsky, Sean Baute, and Brian Goode, have let the hair flow and grow recently in support of the popular "No-Shave November" campaign.
The campaign's goal is to raise money and awareness about important issues men are facing every day like prostate cancer.
One statistic that stands out is focused on the deaths by suicide in Louisville. In the Louisville area, 584 people committed suicide from 2011 to 2015, according to the Louisville Metro Health equity report released in 2017. Of the 584, 456 were men. White men comprised the majority of suicides.
While there is a constant battle to understand the "why" when these tragic moments happen, it is known that a reason for the higher numbers is that men react to their thoughts in lethal ways more often.
Statistics from the Center for Disease Control earlier this decade broke the number of suicides down by Louisville neighborhoods. The suicide rate is higher across central and southwest Jefferson County, according to data from 2015.
The number of reported cases of mental illness is going up, but so is awareness.
The goal of the "No-Shave November" campaign is to keep everyone talking about this subject that can be sensitive and awkward; it can save a life.
On December 4, Brian Goode will join mental health workers and those with inspiring stories of their daily battles with mental illness at a the free Bridge Builder Breakfast at the Crowne Plaza sponsored by Bridgehaven.
Here are some links of support if you or others you know are battling mental illness:
- Mental Health America of Kentucky: https://www.mhaky.org/
- Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance: http://www.dbsalouisville.org/
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/ or call 1-800-273-8255
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.