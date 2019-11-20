Rick Pitino to return to Greece

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Rick Pitino is returning to Greece.
The former University of Louisville coach tweeted about his return to the Panathinaikos BC Wednesday saying in part, “Awesome guys to coach and it will keep me closer to the talent with the National team.”
Pitino began coaching in Greece after he was fired by UofL in October of 2017 after the school was implicated in a U.S. federal corruption investigation of college basketball. Pitino and the University of Louisville (UofL) Athletic Association reached a settlement in September 2019 that included language to state Pitino resigned.
In February, Pitino led the Panathinaikos to the Greek Cup Championship.
