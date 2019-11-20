SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Wednesday Edition

Check out the WAVE 3 Weather App for the latest on the short-term weather setup with the clouds and rain chances into Friday especially.
The video will cover these issues briefly before we focus more on the system for Saturday and certainly on the pattern for next week.
SNOW BOARD:
Saturday: Light rain that may mix with snow at times. No issues expected locally at this time.
Next Wednesday: Rain to brief snow possible. Looks minor at the moment.
November 30th/December 1st: Another active system that could have colder air to work with.
Busy pattern taking shape. Stay tuned!
