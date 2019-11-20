Special election for vacant state senate seat to be held Jan. 14

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There will be a special election Jan. 14 to fill a state senate seat left vacant by Rep. Dan Seum of Louisville.
His last day in office was Nov. 16.
At age 80, Seum said he wanted to retire after 40 years of public service.
Seum served in the State House from 1982-88, the Senate from 1989-92 and again from 1995 until now. He led the charge in the 1990s to eliminate vehicle emissions testing, which was a hot-button issue at the time.
