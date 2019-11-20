Sports betting in Indiana brings in $91.7 million in wagers in second month

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WAVE) - Sports betting is taking off in a big way in Indiana, as $91.7 million was wagered on sporting events in October.
Numbers from the Indiana Gaming Commission show wagers in October are nearly three times the total from September when sports wagering was legalized in the state. September’s total wagers on sports betting was $34.5 million.
Regulated mobile betting began in Indiana on October 3rd. Mobile bets brought in an additional $48 million dollars in bets in October, which topped the amount bet at casino windows or kiosks.
Caesar’s Entertainment, the owners of Horseshoe Southern Indiana and an off-site betting parlor in Clarksville, is currently developing its own mobile wagering app.
