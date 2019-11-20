Ticket deals available for UofL football home finale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday is your last chance to catch a Louisville Cardinals home football game this season and UofL Athletics has a special ticket promotion to help you cheer on the Cards.
With the Cardinals going for their seventh win of the season in the 4 p.m. kickoff against the Syracuse Orange, fans can purchase tickets in the UPS Flight Deck for just $7.00 each.
If you want to sit closer to the action, you can buy four lower-level tickets and a reserved parking pass in the Purple lot for only $50. If you do purchase this deal you must pick up your parking pass in person at the Cardinal Stadium Ticket Office. It's open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on game day at starting at 11 a.m.
If you have questions about either of the ticket offers or parking pass pickup, you can contact the ticket office via email, or call 502-852-5151.
