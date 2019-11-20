Tommy Ballard’s family still searching for answers three years after his death

Three years after the death of Tommy Ballard, the family is still searching for answers on the crime that has yet to be solved.
November 19, 2019

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Three years after the death of Tommy Ballard, the family is still searching for answers on the crime that has yet to be solved.

The father of Crystal Rogers was shot and killed three years ago while hunting with his grandson on family land in Nelson County.

Kentucky State Police has called it a death investigation, but Tommy’s wife, Sherry Ballard, doesn’t believe the death was an accident.

Tommy continuously searched for his daughter, Crystal Rogers, who disappeared from Bardstown in 2015. She is presumed dead and no arrests have been made at this time.

There have also been no charges in Tommy Ballard’s case.

